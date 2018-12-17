Now, cyclone focus on Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration is taking necessary steps for cyclone Phethai, which is heading towards Andhra Pradesh coast at 28 kmph. With chances of the cyclone likely to make landfall somewhere near Machilipatnam in the district, the administration is closely monitoring the situation. Control rooms have been set up across the district for prompt attendance of public grievances.

The district administration has asked schools and colleges in the district to remain shut on Monday (December 17). District Collector B Lakshmikantham on Sunday convened a review meeting to monitor the cyclone situation. A total of 2,400 officials were deployed, 404 fair price shops were stocked essential commodities, 43 doctors, eight ambulances and 750 rescue boats kept ready for any emergency.

As on Sunday evening, the district witnessed light to moderate rains with cool winds near the coastal regions of the district, while the interior parts received light rains and showers all through the day.As on 5.30 pm, the cyclone is stationed 380 km away from Machilipatnam and 410 km from Kakinada. It has intensified further into a severe cyclonic storm in the last some hours. According to forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall will be registered in the district in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, district officials have made Machilipatnam their base on Sunday to supervise relief measures.

People from Kruthivennu, Kodur, Machilipatnam, Nagayalanka, Pedana and Bantumilli have been shifted to relief centres. They include 15 cyclone shelters and four schools. Also, 64 more camps have been kept in a state of readiness for emergency. The officials have also started supplying food and water to those who ave shifted to the camps.

Officials were deployed to as many as 181 villages to oversee the arrangements. On the other hand, the district collector has cancelled leaves for all officials for the next few days. Fishermen have been advised to suspend their operations and coastal hutment dwellers told to shift to safer locations.

Helpline centres set up at Three railway stations

Vijayawada: In view of cyclone Phethai, which has since intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday set up helpline centres at Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal Railway Stations to ensure that rail services are handled without inconveniencing the passengers on Monday when the cyclone reaches the State, SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav said. In a press release issued on Sunday, Yadav instructed the divisional railway managers, whose jurisdictions are likely to be directly and indirectly impacted by the cyclone, to formalise all the requirements to handle emergency situations and keep their staff in a state of readiness for undertaking relief works in case the need arose. “Extensive patrolling of railway tracks is being continuously undertaken to ensure safe movement of trains and regulate services,” he added. Yadav advised all station masters posted on the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh to liaison with the State government authorities and higher railway officials for proper coordination.

Geo-tube wall poorly maintained

Kakinada: Lack of maintenance of the geo-tube wall at Uppada village (U Kothapalli mandal) might come back to bite the district administration in view of the immediate threat posed by cyclone Phethai. So it has placed granite rocks near the beach to prevent tidal waves coming in contact with the road. Built during former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime, the geo-tube wall was designed to withstand waves rising up to five metre. It was made from high tensile bags of materials such as polypropylene, which were covered by structures such as cages and cylinders. The natives alleged that the present government was not inclined to maintain the wall.