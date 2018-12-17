Phethai with wind speed of 100 kmph to hit Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of cyclone Phethai, rains lashed several places in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts on Sunday. Drizzle occurred at many other places and overcast sky conditions prevailed.

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest cyclone bulletin, stated that cyclone Phethai has intensified as severe cyclone and at 17:30 hours on Sunday, it lay centered at about 410 km south-southeast of Kakinada. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada on Monday afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the Met Department said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) working under the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), in its latest update said the cyclone is moving at a speed of 28 km and likely to make landfall between Kakinada and Tuni in East Godavari district on Monday afternoon.

The sea is very rough with huge waves off the coast of Kakinada. A storm surge of the height of 0.5 to 1 metre above the astronomical tides is likely to inundate the low-lying areas in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts.

A coconut tree got uprooted due to strong winds and fell on power lines at Vaddiparru village in Uppalaguptam mandal of East Godavari district. Six electric poles got uprooted and power supply was disconnected to five villages. However, no casualties were reported.

On the other hand, alerted by RTGS through radio, two fishing vessels which ventured into sea before formation of depression, returned to the coast in Prakasam district. All fishermen are safe.

The Met Department alerted Andhra Pradesh government about the possible cyclone damage in East Godavari district, West Godavari district, Krishna district, Prakasam district, Guntur district, and Visakhapatnam district. Thatched houses, power and communication lines, agriculture and horticulture crops and basic infrastructure are likely to bear the brunt of Phethai. Further, low-lying areas in coastal villages are likely to be inundated.

Taking stock of the situation in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to take all precautionary measures to mitigate the fury of Phethai, keeping in view the past experience during Titli cyclone.

Pointing out at the power outage in Srikakulam district in the aftermath of Titli cyclone, he said the Energy Department had to work hard for restoration of power supply in rural areas.“In view of the past experience, the Energy Department should take all necessary measures to avert major power disruption,” he said.

Officials should keep ready power saws to clear uprooted trees that fell on roads due to the cyclone fury.

Stressing the need for seamless coordination among various departments for early restoration of normalcy in the cyclone affected areas, he asked the officials to see that people stock the essential commodities to avoid trouble in the aftermath of the cyclone. The Chief Minister also directed the paddy procurement centres to function round-the-clock to procure the harvested produce from farmers. Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in East Godavari and Krishna districts.

The District Collectors are closely monitoring the movement of cyclone and coordinating with special officers deployed in coastal villages to mitigate loss. RTGS is disseminating information regarding the cyclone movement to people in coastal areas on an hourly basis.

Permanent and temporary shelters have been kept ready for shifting the people evacuated from the low-lying areas in coastal villages. District officials have been asked to keep earthmovers, generators, power saws and other equipment ready to take up relief measures in the cyclone affected areas within no time.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been asked to take measures to protect the livestock from the fury of cyclone. NDRF and SDRF teams, fire service personnel, Navy and Coast Guard have been fully geared up to meet any eventuality. Control rooms have been opened in all the district headquarters and at RTGS State headquarters.

Weather forecast

Rainfall is likely in most of the places in East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and Yanam in Puducherry under the influence of Phethai. Heavy rainfall of above 20 cm is likely at isolated places in north coastal districts of AP