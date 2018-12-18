Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga Ghat closed down due the impact of cyclone Phethai

The ghat road will remain closed until the situation gets normalcy after cyclone.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the possibility of landslides due to heavy rains lashing Vijayawada city under the impact of cyclone Phethai, the ghat road leading to Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri was closed down on Monday.

Though the authorities have erected iron meshes to prevent boulders from falling on the ghat road, the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Monday suspended operation of vehicles on the ghat road as a precautionary measure. 

Small boulders started rolling down from the hills slopes due to the incessant rains since last night forcing the authorities to close down the ghat road as a precautionary measure. Executive Engineer Bhaskar said they have decided to stop vehicles entering the hill shrine through ghat road as there were chances of landslides.

The authorities appealed to the devotees to have darshan of the Goddess through Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam. To avoid inconvenience to the devotees, officials concerned are allowing the devotees to have access to the four high power elevators to reach the hill shrine. The ghat road will remain closed until the situation gets normalcy after cyclone.

