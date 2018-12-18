Home Cities Vijayawada

Cyclone Phethai: Passengers stranded at PNBS 

The buses which go to Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and even further, are being stopped at Rajahmundry. More than 50 per cent of these buses were cancelled.

Published: 18th December 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Pandit Nehru Bus Stand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The effect of the cyclonic storm on city was seen even on the Vijayawada Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) on Monday as some passengers were stranded there due to cancelled bus services to East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, and others went there to cancel their tickets. The number of stranded people was high since many trains to north coastal regions of the State were cancelled due to the storm and people were relying on the bus services to commute.

Speaking to TNIE, Kanva Shilpa, a passenger, said, “It is a difficult situation for people like me. I am travelling because of an emergency. The APSRTC should have made alternative arrangements for its passengers. They cancelled all services and gave us a difficult time.” 

