Fervour marks Vaikunta Ekadasi

VIJAYAWADA: Vaikunta Ekadasi was observed at Vaishnavite temples across the city on Tuesday. Managements of Lord Sri Rama and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples, Labbipet, arranged ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ for the devotees. Streets reverberated with the chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’ and arrangements were made for the rituals performed in the honour of Lord Venkateswara.