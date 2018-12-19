‘First-of-its-kind’ Central Complaint Cell inaugurated at Police Commissionerate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Central Complaint Cell (CCC) was inaugurated on the premises of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate on Tuesday. Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha, who was present, said complaints received at the CCC, which was a first-of-its-kind, would be forwarded to the respective police station house officer (based on the residence of the complainant).

AP Police Housing Board Chairman K Nagul Meera and Managing Director PV Sunil Kumar were also present on the occasion when the newly-constructed commissioner’s chamber was inaugurated. Addressing the media on the occasion, the principal secretary expressed her confidence that the CCC would fulfil all its responsibilities.

Explaining the functioning of the CCC, Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said any person could lodge complaint, basing on which a profile of the complainant would be created. It will have the person’s photo followed by an acknowledgement letter referred to the concerned police official. “Case details and investigation procedure will be updated in the CCC in real time.

The CCC is focused on transparent investigation and justice to the complainant will be rendered as early as possible,” he said. The CCC officials said women could lodge their complaints through Whatsapp by sending a message on 73289 09090 and the Fourth Lion smartphone application.

CCC gets its first case

Within an hour of the CCC inauguration, a college student, N Lalitha Devi from Vambay Colony, lodged a complaint with the cell against four youth, one of whom was a girl. In her complaint, she said she was being harassed and that the four persons demanded `15 lakh from her and threatened of uploading her photos online. She added she was being stalked. Later, the case was referred to Nunna Police Station