Home Cities Vijayawada

‘First-of-its-kind’ Central Complaint Cell inaugurated at Police Commissionerate

A Central Complaint Cell (CCC) was inaugurated on the premises of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secy(Home) AR Anuradha with CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Central Complaint Cell (CCC) was inaugurated on the premises of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate on Tuesday. Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha, who was present, said complaints received at the CCC, which was a first-of-its-kind, would be forwarded to the respective police station house officer (based on the residence of the complainant).

AP Police Housing Board Chairman K Nagul Meera and  Managing Director PV Sunil Kumar were also present on the occasion when the newly-constructed commissioner’s chamber was inaugurated. Addressing the media on the occasion, the principal secretary expressed her confidence that the CCC would fulfil all its responsibilities. 

Explaining the functioning of the CCC, Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said any person could lodge complaint, basing on which a profile of the complainant would be created. It will have the person’s photo followed by an acknowledgement letter referred to the concerned police official. “Case details and investigation procedure will be updated in the CCC in real time.

The CCC is focused on transparent investigation and justice to the complainant will be rendered as early as possible,” he said. The CCC officials said women could lodge their complaints through Whatsapp by sending a message on 73289 09090 and the Fourth Lion smartphone application. 

CCC gets its first case

Within an hour of the CCC inauguration, a college student, N Lalitha Devi from Vambay Colony, lodged a complaint with the cell against four youth, one of whom was a girl. In her complaint, she said she was being harassed and that the four persons demanded `15 lakh from her and threatened of uploading her photos online. She added she was being stalked. Later, the case was referred to Nunna Police Station

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Complaint Cell Vijayawada Police Commissionerate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp