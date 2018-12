Janmabhoomi train extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The SCR has decided to extend Janmabhoomi Express train numbers 12805 and 12806, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi to Lingampalli, with effect from April 14 and April 15 respectively.

From April 2019 onwards, the superfast train will run between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and the non-superfast train between Secunderabad-Lingampally-Secunderabad.