VIT launches new courses

Published: 19th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) launched courses in the fields of artificial intelligence, business, animation, media and games in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The university introduced B Tech in Artificial Intelligence and BBA in Business Analytics, Animation & Media.  It has also launched courses in animation, visual effects (VFX) and gaming in collaboration with Toonz and BBA Analytics in collaboration with Arizona State University. Animation Film Making-Advanced, Visual Effects-Advanced (VFXA) and 3D Finishing Programme courses will also be offered.

All courses will begin in the upcoming academic year of 2019. VIT Chancellor, Dr G Viswanathan, speaking to media in a press conference held at the VIT-AP University, commented on the tradition of conducting open book exams. 

“The way we conduct exams only assesses students based on their ability to reproduce knowledge and we aim to reform the way we assess our students. We are aiming to match the assessment system with the outcome-based framework our education and industry has adopted based on performance indicators.” Dr G Viswanathan also unveiled the new academic courses’ poster on the occasion.

“VIT-AP School of Business is launching a BBA in Business Analytics from 2019 in the VIT-AP, Amaravati Campus. VSB is exploring an international credit transfer programme with WP Carey School of Business, Arizona State University (ASU), USA for a 2+2 programme in which a student can study for two years in India and for two years in USA, and get an under graduate degree from the ASU,” Dr CLV Sivakumar Registrar, VIT –AP university. said.

“Twelve universities from USA, UK, Australia and Spain are offering International transfership programmes. To train B Tech students, VIT-AP University is offering 6-month and 9-month long internship programmes right from the completion of students’ first year,’’ he added.

