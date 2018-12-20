Three pseudo cops arrested for extortion

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a three-member pseudo police gang on Wednesday morning and took them into custody.

The sleuths said the three accused were identified as Tadisetty Naresh (27), Vallabhaneni Swami (26) and G Srinivas Rao (30). They formed a gang and extorted money from people across the city by posing as special cops.

Of the three, Naresh and Swamy are working as constables in Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF).

After receiving a complaint from a woman, the police laid a trap and arrested the trio red-handed, while extorting money from the complainant.

“The gang collected the details of old criminals, who were arrested on the charges of betting, gambling and prostitution. Threatening them of filing false cases, the accused extorted money from them,” said ACP G Rajiv Kumar.