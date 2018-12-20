Home Cities Vijayawada

Bankers’ strike on December 21

The strike follows All India Bank Officers Confederation’s call for a nation-wide strike.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bankers of 20 nationalised banks in State will participate in a one-day strike on December 21, demanding no third party sales inside banks, revision of 11th bipartite wage and minimum wage concept, and abolition of new pension scheme. The strike follows All India Bank Officers Confederation’s call for a nation-wide strike.

AIBOC Amaravathi Circle General Secretary C Surya Kumar said that bankers across the country have been agitating for a few months against Union Government, demanding full and complete mandate for officers (Scale I to VII) wage revision in 11th bipartite settlement. 

Despite, the federation having convened a series of meetings with Indian Banks Association for pay revision, there was no progress over implementation of the new pay revision, he said. 

“We want the Government to revise wages based on individual performance, but it has refused to concede to our demand. It is least bothered about our demands which include pay revision and a merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank,” Kumar said. 

TAGS
All India Bank Officers Confederation

