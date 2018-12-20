Home Cities Vijayawada

Book festival at Swaraj Maidan from January 1

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Navyandhra Book Festival coordinator Vijaya Kumar said arrangements had been made for successful conduct of the 11-day book festival.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is all set to host the 30th edition of a book festival organised by Vijayawada Book Society (VBFS) in association with Department of Language and Culture and NTR Trust. The Navyandhra Book Festival will be held at Swaraj Maidan from January 1 to 11.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Navyandhra Book Festival coordinator Vijaya Kumar said arrangements had been made for successful conduct of the 11-day book festival.

VBFS Secretary K Lakshmaiah said that the renowned scholar and educationalist, Acharya Rajmohan Gandhi, along with his wife Usha Gandhi, will participate as chief guests for the inaugural session on January 1.

AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speakers Mandali Buddha Prasad, Chief Electoral Commissioner RP Sisodia, Acharya Raghuram Raju and Professor Kolakaluri Enoch will also be present on the occasion, he said. On January 3, ‘Walk for Books’ will be flagged off by Collector B Lakshmikantham. Public can visit the venue between 2 pm and 9 pm from January 1 to 11. Entry is free and 10 per cent discount will be given to the customers on every purchase.

NTR Trust CEO Vishnuvardhan said that discussions were being held with universities to encourage students to take part in organising Amaravati Science Congress, Amaravati Social Science Congress and Amravati History Congress.

Journalists Conclave, Judges-Advocates Conclave, conclave on Youths Art and Culture by Cultural Centre of Vijayawada, workshop on IT & IOT opportunities for engineering students and Entrepreneurship Conclave were also being planned at the venue, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaraj Maidan book festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp