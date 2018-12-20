Book festival at Swaraj Maidan from January 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is all set to host the 30th edition of a book festival organised by Vijayawada Book Society (VBFS) in association with Department of Language and Culture and NTR Trust. The Navyandhra Book Festival will be held at Swaraj Maidan from January 1 to 11.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Navyandhra Book Festival coordinator Vijaya Kumar said arrangements had been made for successful conduct of the 11-day book festival.

VBFS Secretary K Lakshmaiah said that the renowned scholar and educationalist, Acharya Rajmohan Gandhi, along with his wife Usha Gandhi, will participate as chief guests for the inaugural session on January 1.

AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speakers Mandali Buddha Prasad, Chief Electoral Commissioner RP Sisodia, Acharya Raghuram Raju and Professor Kolakaluri Enoch will also be present on the occasion, he said. On January 3, ‘Walk for Books’ will be flagged off by Collector B Lakshmikantham. Public can visit the venue between 2 pm and 9 pm from January 1 to 11. Entry is free and 10 per cent discount will be given to the customers on every purchase.

NTR Trust CEO Vishnuvardhan said that discussions were being held with universities to encourage students to take part in organising Amaravati Science Congress, Amaravati Social Science Congress and Amravati History Congress.

Journalists Conclave, Judges-Advocates Conclave, conclave on Youths Art and Culture by Cultural Centre of Vijayawada, workshop on IT & IOT opportunities for engineering students and Entrepreneurship Conclave were also being planned at the venue, he added.