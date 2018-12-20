Home Cities Vijayawada

Gender budgeting is vital: Women and Child Welfare chief

Women and Child Welfare (W&CD) Department Commissioner H Arun Kumar said, “Women should be educated to play a better role in economic development.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women and Child Welfare (W&CD) Department Commissioner H Arun Kumar said, “Women should be educated to play a better role in economic development. The State should come up with and implement gender budgets to this end,” he said, while addressing a conclave on improving economic participation of women in AP in Vijaywada on Wednesday. 

Sanjay Gupta, CEO of AP State Planning and Development Society (APSDPS), while addressing the gathering, said that as part of this conclave, they would discuss about improving women’s role and their participation in the economic development of the State. 

“We will discuss on five Sustainable Development Goals to achieve economic growth and development, with participation of women. We have 17 ultimate goals in 42 themes and of them we are progressing in  24 themes while the rest 18 are in the beginning stage. By 2022, we strive to complete all our goals and achieve better society with women participation.”

Women and Child Welfare

