Vijayawada division of South Central Railway develops mobile app for rail passengers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, have designed an android mobile application to help passengers know the facilities offered to them at the station.

The app is being tested and will be made operational in the next few weeks. Speaking to TNIE, Vijayawada Station director Ch Suresh said the number of passengers commuting through Vijayawada Railway Station has increased after the city was developed as part of Amaravati. Passengers well-versed with the station are availing the services, but those unaware of them are facing difficulties.

The division officials decided to develop a mobile application to guide them to services available in the station, including rest rooms, refreshment stalls, medical services, ticket booking counters and others, he said.

Vijayawada station had Wi-Fi and smartphone users can download it from Google Play Store. A map of the station is encrypted to help passengers to identify platforms, vehicle parking, prepaid auto service etc.