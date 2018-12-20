Surplus water let downstream of NTR Sagar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy inflows reaching NTR Sagar due to rains in the upland catchment area of Krishna river, the Water Resources department lifted 10 crest gates on Wednesday to let the surplus water downstream. Officials said that the gates are likely to be kept open for another day or two as inflows are expected to continue.

While about 7,000 cusecs was let downstream by opening ten gates, around 5,000 cusecs of water was released through seven crest gates. “Inflows are reaching NTR Sagar from Munneru, Paleru, Keesara and other rivers in the upland catchment area of Krishna river. We are maintaining the water level at 12 feet and releasing the surplus,” the Chief Engineer of Krishna Delta System (KDS), R Satish Kumar, added.

The superintending engineer of Vijayawada KVLNP Choudhary said, “Since the Krishna canals have no requirement of water and because its demand for crops has also come down, we are releasing the surplus water by opening the gates.” While around 19,000 cusecs outflow was registered at Keesara earlier in the day, it came down to 11,000 cusecs as the day passed. “The inflows are slowly receding. But, we will have inflows at the barrage for at least a day or two,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, Collector B Lakshmikantham directed officials to be on the vigil and take measures to prevent inundation in villages downstream of the barrage.