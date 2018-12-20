Home Cities Vijayawada

Surplus water let downstream of NTR Sagar

Officials said that the gates are likely to be kept open for another day or two as inflows are expected to continue.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released downstream of Krishna river on Wednesday after the cyclone in Vijayawada | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy inflows reaching NTR Sagar due to rains in the upland catchment area of Krishna river, the Water Resources department lifted 10 crest gates on Wednesday to let the surplus water downstream. Officials said that the gates are likely to be kept open for another day or two as inflows are expected to continue.

While about 7,000 cusecs was let downstream by opening ten gates, around 5,000 cusecs of water was released through seven crest gates. “Inflows are reaching NTR Sagar from Munneru, Paleru, Keesara and other rivers in the upland catchment area of Krishna river. We are maintaining the water level at 12 feet and releasing the surplus,” the Chief Engineer of Krishna Delta System (KDS), R Satish Kumar, added.

The superintending engineer of Vijayawada KVLNP Choudhary said, “Since the Krishna canals have no requirement of water and because its demand for crops has also come down, we are releasing the surplus water by opening the gates.” While around 19,000 cusecs outflow was registered at Keesara earlier in the day, it came down to 11,000 cusecs as the day passed. “The inflows are slowly receding. But, we will have inflows at the barrage for at least a day or two,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, Collector B Lakshmikantham directed officials to be on the vigil and take measures to prevent inundation in villages downstream of the barrage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Resources department NTR Sagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp