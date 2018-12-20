Home Cities Vijayawada

Surveyor arrested over disproportionate assets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested a surveyor in the 
tahsildar’s office for possessing disproportionate assets with market value of Rs 50 crore. 

The ACB sleuths simultaneously raided five properties owned by the accused, Kolli Haribabu (who is presently posted in Penamaluru mandal), in the early hours of the day and found that he had gold ornaments weighing 3 kg, silver ornaments weighing 1.5 kg, LIC policies worth ` 1 lakh, property documents, chits worth `5 lakh, a car and two motorcycles. 

“Even though the worth of disproportionate assets found during the raids is around `2 crore (book value), their market value is possibly more. The accused officer possessed most of his assets in the name of his wife and two daughters,” the ACB officials said.

The accused official, a native of Kanumuru village of Pamarru mandal, had joined government service in Krishna district in 1993. 

He was posted as a mandal surveyor at Gannavaram before being transferred to the Penamaluru Tahsildar office. 

Later, the accused was placed under arrest and produced in the ACB court. Investigation into the case was underway.

