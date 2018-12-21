238 acres for housing of judges and officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said the Group of Ministers (GoM), constituted for recommending allotments of lands in the capital region, has decided to allot 238 acres for the housing of High Court judges, All India Service officials and other government staff.

“The HC judges and AIS officials would be given 750 square yards and 500 sq yards respectively at a price of Rs 5,000 per sq yard. The Gazetted Officers will be given 200 sq yards at Rs 4,500 per sq yard, while the Non-Gazetted Officers will be given 175 sq yards at Rs 4,000 per sq yard,” he said.

The decisions were taken during the GOM meeting, headed by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, held at the Interim Government Complex.

Speaking to the media later, Narayana said that the GoM decided to allot 10 acres in the APCRDA limits to Isha Foundation and three acres to Chandra Rajeswara Rao Foundation beyond the APCRDA’s ambit.

He further said that the State government earmarked 1,636 acres for various public and private institutions in Amaravati so far.