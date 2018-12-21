CEO launches Election Call Centre,  advises voters to check status now 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia inaugurated the State-level Call Centre for Elections here on Thursday. The Call Centre will be functional till the completion of the 2109 general elections. Election call centres in all the districts also started functioning from Thursday.

The State Level Call Centre for Elections is equipped with 30 telephone lines. The Call Centre is managed by 10 trained operators from 7 a.m to 9 p.m every day. Voters who would like to know details and check the status of their application for registration can call the centre. People can also lodge complaints or point out any issues regarding electoral rolls with the Centre, which will forward them to the District Collector or the Office of CEO.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said, “We are on a mission to create an error-free electoral roll in AP and we are taking various steps for the same. One of them is to reach out to the people directly and solve their issues. As part of this, we have established State Level Call Centre for Elections. Call centres were also set up in every district.”He also advised all the voters to check their status in voters list even if they have voted before.