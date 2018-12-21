Home Cities Vijayawada

Entertainment and Retail Centre mooted for Capital

As per the RFP, the project has been proposed along the Seed Access Road in seven acres.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the development of housing projects, being undertaken for government officials, coming to an advanced stage and the one proposed for the public — HappyNest — set to take off shortly, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is in the process of developing necessary social infrastructure in the capital city. As a part of this, the authority has mooted an Entertainment and Retail Centre.

Even though the authority had earlier proposed construction of a commercial mall about six months ago, it did not take off as the prospective developers raised a red flag regarding the viability of project. To address this, the authority has reduced the scope of the mall and floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) on Thursday to identify a private developer for project execution. “Based on the inputs from the developers, we have reduced the scope of the project. We have a few players evincing interest and hope to strike a deal soon,” a senior APCRDA official explained.

As per the RFP, the project has been proposed along the Seed Access Road in seven acres. It is estimated to cost Rs 28 crore. “There will be an influx of people in the second half of 2019 as the government houses will be ready by early next year. The public housing project also will take off by then. So, the objective is to have the Entertainment and Retail Centre ready by the time people move in so that they needn’t go to Vijayawada or Guntur for shopping.

The Chief Minister is also keen on development of social infrastructure along with the administrative buildings,” an official explained. The officials are expecting the completion of construction in 18 months once the developer is on board.

The redesigned Entertainment and Retail Centre will have facilities including retail space multiplex, entertainment space, open spaces, food courts in one lakh sqft of gross floor area. The centre will be designed after the Open Mall concept, the officials said. The Open Mall concept, which is prevalent in Western countries and is fast catching up in India, is a space where the common areas are not enclosed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HappyNest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp