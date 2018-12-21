Government Assistant engineer official caught taking bribe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In-charge assistant engineer of Musunuru Panchayat Raj was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe at his office in Nuzvid town in Krishna district on Thursday. Anti-Corruption Bureau officials laid a trap for the accused, Krishna Rao, following a complaint lodged by a contractor, Gadde Raghu Babu.

Gadde Raghu Babu, a contractor from Gullapudi village under Musunuru mandal, went to Panchayat Raj office for getting a bill worth Rs 2 lakh sanctioned. He needed the amount for executing works at Gollapudi village under Zilla Parishad General Funds Grants.

Vexed by Rao’s repeated demands for bribe, Babu lodged a complaint and ACB officials set up a trap at his office and caught him red-handed. Both the hands of Rao yielded positive results in the chemical test conducted by ACB. Rao was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and put under arrested. He will be produced at Vijayawada ACB court for judicial remand.