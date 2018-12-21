Home Cities Vijayawada

Government Assistant engineer official caught taking bribe

Gadde Raghu Babu, a contractor from Gullapudi village under Musunuru mandal, went to Panchayat Raj office for getting a bill worth Rs 2 lakh sanctioned.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In-charge assistant engineer of Musunuru Panchayat Raj was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe at his office in Nuzvid town in Krishna district on Thursday. Anti-Corruption Bureau officials laid a trap for the accused, Krishna Rao, following a complaint lodged by a contractor, Gadde Raghu Babu.

Gadde Raghu Babu, a contractor from Gullapudi village under Musunuru mandal, went to Panchayat Raj office for getting a bill worth Rs 2 lakh sanctioned. He needed the amount for executing works at Gollapudi village under Zilla Parishad General Funds Grants. 

Vexed by Rao’s repeated demands for bribe, Babu lodged a complaint and ACB officials set up a trap at his office and caught him red-handed. Both the hands of Rao yielded positive results in the chemical test conducted by ACB. Rao was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and put under arrested. He will be produced at Vijayawada ACB court for judicial remand. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Musunuru Panchayat Raj Anti-Corruption Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp