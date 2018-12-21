Mythological play ‘Sarpaneeti’ enthral audience

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The four-day national drama festival concluded on a grand note at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Tuesday. New Star Modern Theatre Arts Welfare Association (NSMTAWA) artistes from Vijayawada performed a mythological play titled ‘Sarpaneeti’ on Tuesday.

The young artistes enacted two episodes ‘Shambuka Vadha’ and ‘Barbarika Bali’ from epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.“It is necessary to encourage young talent. Today’s play is an attempt to bring alive theatre in the State,” said MS Chowdary, writer, director, producer and founder of New Star Modern Theatre Arts Welfare Association .

Artistes from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Tamil Nadu took part in the four-day festival.

Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission CEO D Vizai Bhaskar and AP Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna were the chief guests at the event.The auditorium was filled with theatre lovers. “It is very refreshing to see old art forms. Art keeps people alive and energetic,” said Vijayalakshmi, an art lover.