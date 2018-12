NIFT to conduct session in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Hyderabad is conducting an awareness session in Vijayawada on Friday for students and parents on admissions in various courses for the upcoming academic year.

Notification for admissions in degree and certificate programmes at the undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) levels for the academic year 2019 is out. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, G Hari Shankar Prasad, Joint Director of NIFT, Hyderabad, said that they are conducting awareness sessions in various cities across the State.