‘No lapses in approval for Polavaram designs’ 

He further added that the works of the upper cofferdam were underway and that those pertaining to the lower structure would be launched soon.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:52 AM

VIJAYAWADA:  Stating that there were no lapses in getting the designs of Polavaram project approved, Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) M Venkateswara Rao on Thursday said the department had chalked out a plan to complete the works to divert water in canals through gravity before the onset of monsoon in 2019.

He added that the designs pertaining to the cofferdams, which are essential to divert water, were discussed at length with the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) in a two-day review meeting held earlier this week. 
Speaking to reporters here, the ENC explained that all the designs pertaining to the present phase of execution of the multipurpose national project were approved.

“We have got approval for the designs for the present phase. Some of the designs have been submitted to the Central Water Commission and a few are with the designing agencies. Since this is one of the biggest projects, the other designs such as the spillway bridge and others will be obtained in a phased manner, and we have prepared a schedule for getting them cleared,” he noted.

He further added that the works of the upper cofferdam were underway and that those pertaining to the lower structure would be launched soon. “Cofferdams are critical structures, which have to be completed before the onset of monsoon in 2019 in order to divert water. So, we discussed their designs in detail with the PPA. The PPA did not make any adverse remarks or raise any objections as reported in a few sections of media,” he clarified. Meanwhil, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said there were multiple agencies to monitor the quality of the works being done.

He came down heavily on Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy for ‘spewing venom’ on Polavaram, which was progressing like no other national project in the country. 
“Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal clarified that there were no irregularities in the execution of the project and that the funds recovered from Transstroy (India) Ltd were a part of book adjustments. However, the Opposition leaders are twisting the Union minister’s reply to spew venom,” he added.He said the Central Board of Irrigation and Power Award to his department for planning and executing the Polavaram project was a vindication to the government’s commitment to complete the project.

Polavaram project

