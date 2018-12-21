Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 40-crore works underway in Vijayawada division: Divisional Railway Manager

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Dhananjayulu said the division had earned around `2,364 crore from April to November last year.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) registered a growth of 43 per cent in revenue with an income of Rs 3,389 crore in the first eight months of this financial year from April to November 2018, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Dhananjayulu said the division had earned around Rs 2,364 crore from April to November last year. This year, the division had set a target of earning Rs 2,852 crore between April and November, but it managed to earn Rs 3,389 crore. A major chunk of the revenue was earned through the sale of passenger tickets and freight transportation, he said, adding that the division will set a new record by earning Rs 5,000 crore by March 2019.

The DRM said that revenue of Vijayawada division had gradually increased due to the transportation of freight from Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports. Giving details of development works in Vijayawada division, Dhananjayulu said that Rs 40 crore was being spent for executing various development works in the station premises. As part of the works, a Central Footover Bridge will be constructed, connecting platform number one with platform number ten. Plans are under consideration to extend the same till Gandhi Hill, where SCR owns a land. Booking and parking facility will be also provided on the western side of the station, he said.

With passenger influx was doubled to the station, top priority is being accorded to improve passenger amenities at the station. As part of it, the existing retiring rooms on platform 6 and 7 will be demolished and new one will be constructed on platform one, he said.

Three more toilets will be constructed in the station premises to maintain clean and hygiene atmosphere. To avoid traffic congestion at Vijayawada railway station, bypassing facility is being during Christmas festive season, in which various trains will reach Visakhapatnam and Chennai without reaching Vijayawada junction, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp