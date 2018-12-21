Rs 40-crore works underway in Vijayawada division: Divisional Railway Manager

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) registered a growth of 43 per cent in revenue with an income of Rs 3,389 crore in the first eight months of this financial year from April to November 2018, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Dhananjayulu said the division had earned around Rs 2,364 crore from April to November last year. This year, the division had set a target of earning Rs 2,852 crore between April and November, but it managed to earn Rs 3,389 crore. A major chunk of the revenue was earned through the sale of passenger tickets and freight transportation, he said, adding that the division will set a new record by earning Rs 5,000 crore by March 2019.

The DRM said that revenue of Vijayawada division had gradually increased due to the transportation of freight from Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports. Giving details of development works in Vijayawada division, Dhananjayulu said that Rs 40 crore was being spent for executing various development works in the station premises. As part of the works, a Central Footover Bridge will be constructed, connecting platform number one with platform number ten. Plans are under consideration to extend the same till Gandhi Hill, where SCR owns a land. Booking and parking facility will be also provided on the western side of the station, he said.

With passenger influx was doubled to the station, top priority is being accorded to improve passenger amenities at the station. As part of it, the existing retiring rooms on platform 6 and 7 will be demolished and new one will be constructed on platform one, he said.

Three more toilets will be constructed in the station premises to maintain clean and hygiene atmosphere. To avoid traffic congestion at Vijayawada railway station, bypassing facility is being during Christmas festive season, in which various trains will reach Visakhapatnam and Chennai without reaching Vijayawada junction, he added.