Amusement facilities for tourists on the anvil at Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the construction of Polavaram project is apace, the State government is in the process of finalising plans to develop the area around the national project into a tourism destination. From waterfront areas and golf courses to star hotels, the government has grand plans, which are likely to be executed over the next 7-10 years.

“The plans to turn the project and its surrounding area into tourism spots are being worked on. The tourism department has prepared a draft plan proposing tourism and amusement facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore,” a top-ranking official from the Water Resources Department, which is executing the project, explained.

The official further added that the tourism officials also made a presentation on the proposals to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who gave a green signal to it. “The temples and heritage sites in the surrounding villages will also be developed. All these projects were proposed to be developed over a period of 7-10 years,” the official said.

However, the officials noted that it may take more time than expected as the projects will be developed with private partnership. Some of the proposed projects include the development of a golf course, a convention centre, five and seven-star hotels, an underwater area, a diving zone, tribal resorts, museums, a wellness centre, a waterfront and lake view area and water sports.

The tourism department officials further said that the proposed projects, once ready, likely generate direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people. “The facilities will be a source of revenue and provide jobs. We expect the scenic locales and the service sector to encourage the filmmakers to shoot there, thus giving a thrust to the entertainment industry in the State,” another official said.