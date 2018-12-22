APPSC issues notification to fill 1,051 panchayat secretary posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday released a notification for filling the vacant posts of panchayat secretaries across the State.

The notification has been announced for 1,051 posts, of which 1,000 posts are fresh vacancies and 51 are carried forwards from the earlier notification. Students with any degree and between the age group of 18 and 42 are eligible to apply for these posts.

The screening test will be conducted for the posts of panchayat secretary on April 21. The mains test will be conducted on August 2. The aspirants can apply through online, where the applications will be available on APPSC’s website (from December 27 to January 19.