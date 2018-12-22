Home Cities Vijayawada

Five tonnes of plastic removed from sea coast in clean-up 

Actions of human beings are resulting in climate change and that is extremely dangerous, he said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: When the sea coast was being cleaned after Cyclone Phethai, nearly five tonnes of plastic waste was collected and this is an indication of upcoming danger, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests Ramesh Suman Kumar said at the State level dissemination meeting on climate literacy and marine litter management of Andhra Pradesh here on Friday. The meeting, in which fishermen and representatives of various NGOs took part, was organised by the Academy of Gandhian Studies.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Ramesh Suman said, “We have instructed the NGOs that participated in the seminar to create awareness among people of the coastal belt and students who belong to the same areas about climate literacy and marine litter management.” Actions of human beings are resulting in climate change and that is extremely dangerous, he said.

“To overcome the problem, it is important to first make people aware of it. Since coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are often hit by natural disasters and heavy rains, it is good that we covered topics such as self-alert at the time of natural disasters,” he added.

AP Pollution Control Board Joint Director Dr Madhusudhan, Executive Director & Member Secretary, Academy of Gandhian Studies, Gopala Krishna Murthy, Sr Manager at ITC Ltd, SN Umakanth, CEE Ecological Scientist Sujeeth and NGOs from six coastal districts participated in the workshop.

