Vijayawada division of SCR takes out rally, pledges to conserve energy 

Before the rally, all officials and staff took an ‘Energy Conservation Pledge’ at the Divisional Office Compound, Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway organised a rally on energy conservation from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Office Compound to Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday. DRM R Dhananjayulu, along with other officials and staff, participated in the rally.

Before the rally, all officials and staff took an ‘Energy Conservation Pledge’ at the Divisional Office Compound, Vijayawada. Dhananjayulu also inaugurated the ‘Exhibition of Energy Conservation Equipments’ at the Railway Auditorium. At the auditorium, LED lights, 5-star lights, fans, ACs, pumps, BLDC fans, inverter AC units, solar water heaters, solar power pants and solar street lights were exhibited. 

VV Ramana, Senior DEE/M, gave a power point presentation on the conservation measures adopted in the division. After adopting these measures, 11.20 lakh units (amounting to Rs 92.71 lakh) were saved in the previous financial year. Due to usage of solar water heaters, 15.20 lakh units were saved (amounting to Rs 1.25 crore). As many as 323 inverter AC units were installed, saving 2.16 lakh units. All bulbs in stations, service buildings and staff quarters were replaced with LED lights, saving 35.29 lakh units (amounting to Rs 2.09 crore). 

