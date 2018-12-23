12th annual day celebrations at DPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School celebrated its 12th annual day on its campus in Nidamanuru on Saturday. Students performed various cultural events and enthralled the audience. A host of games were organised and food stalls were set up for the parents.

Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Ramakrishna Rao was the chief guest for the event and CID Additional SP Saritha KGV participated in the event as the guest of honour. Rao called upon students to respect the ‘guru-shishya parampara’ and to speak the truth. Class X and Class XII board exams toppers, Best House of the Year and Best Outgoing Student of the Year were categories under which students were awarded.