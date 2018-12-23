Bhavanis, Ayyappas participate in ‘Kalasa Jyoti’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Scores of devotees who conferred ‘Bhavani and Ayyappa Deeksha’ participated in the ‘Kalasa Jyothi’ rally, which began from Sivaramakrishna Kshetram, Satyanarayanapuram and ended at Indrakeeladri on Saturday.

The procession is an annual ritual organised by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. The processional deities, Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga, were placed on a decorated silver chariot and Bhavanis offered ‘harathis’ to them.

Temple priests and Executive Officer V Koteswaramma then performed a few traditional rituals, following which the devotees began pulling the silver chariot, chanting ‘Jai Bhavani’.