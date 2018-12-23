Cashless ATMs as Xmas approaches

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A majority of ATMs in the city have gone dry due to the bankers’ strike on Friday and the following weekend, causing much inconvenience to the public. The situation is likely to worsen as holidays approach in the upcoming week.

A nominal rush was seen at some State Bank of India and Andhra Bank ATMs early in the afternoon. Cash dispensing machines ran out of notes as many of them were stocked with money when banks were operating.

Even the few ATMs that had money did not dispense Rs 100 notes. Operational ATMs across the city were stocked only with higher denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

“I have been running from pillar to post since morning. I went to ATMs of various nationalised banks in Moghalrajpuram, but not a single one is operational. ‘No Cash’ boards are kept outside the kiosks. How will we celebrate Christmas without there being cash in the ATMs?” said P John Prabakar, a commoner.

When contacted, a senior bank official said people did not have to suffer much as most of them opt for online transactions. Only those who are accustomed to using hard cash faced hardships. To avoid inconvenience to customers, we had revealed to the media our plan to hold the strike, he added.