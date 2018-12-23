Complaint on abusive posts against N Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Commission (APSRTC) Chairman and Telugu Desam Party leader Varla Ramaiah met Commissioner of Police (CP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and complained about derogatory social media posts against him and the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

In his complaint, Ramaiah stated that one Varra Ravindra Reddy took to Facebook to abuse him and made caste-based remarks. He also made derogatory comments against CM N Chandrababu Naidu, he added.

Responding to his complaint, Dwarka Tirumala Rao said action will be taken against the accused who would be booked under the SC/ST Act and IT Act.