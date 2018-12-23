YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turns 47, wishes pour in

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Wishes poured in for YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday (Friday). While party leaders and activists organised various programmes right from cutting cake to blood donations, the Twitterati too joined to wish the Opposition leader.

AP CM Naidu tweeted, “Warm wishes to @ysjagan garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with health and happiness.’’ The YSRC retweeted, Thank you for the wishes, @ncbn garu, responding to the wishes.

TRS MP from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted, “Jagan Anna.. Many Happy Returns of the Day !!’’ Jagan replied back, “Thank you for your warm wishes Kavithamma.’’