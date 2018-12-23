National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship starts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 29th Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship kicked off on a grand note at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh team opened its account on the day winning against Jharkhand by eight runs, while Uttar Pradesh won by 51 runs against Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh won by 3 wickets against Karnataka, and Chattisgarh won by 6 wickets against Rajasthan.

Speaking after inaugurating the tournament, GO Sports Management CEO CR Mohan said that as many as 36 teams of both men and women from various states were participating in the tournament.