Old Government General Hospital gets Rs 16-crore sanction

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an effort to improve amenities at the old campus of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has sanctioned Rs16.14 crore,

In a note released here on Saturday, APMSIDC executive engineer G Praveen Raj issued an explanation over the reports published in vernacular media over the poor quality of works being executed at Old GGH. He informed that Rs 16.14 crore was sanctioned by the APMSIDC to improve facilities of existing operation theatres, fire fighting system, drainage water filtration plant, toilets, water supply, electricity, signage and display boards, restrooms for attendants and kitchen.

Tenders in this regard will be finalised by e-procurement procedure and contractors are directed to complete the development works in stipulated period, the engineer said.