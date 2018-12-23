Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation employees to be paid through treasury 

The Municipal Administration Department has issued instructions in this regard. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:22 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Employees’s long-pending demand to get their salaries paid through treasury will be finally implemented from April 1, 2019, Koneru Sreedhar, Vijayawada Mayor, said. The Municipal Administration Department has issued instructions in this regard. 

Addressing a press conference at his chamber here on Saturday, Sreedhar said the civic body spent around `15 crore every month for payment of salaries to 2,700 permanent employees working in various departments of the Corporation. In the last four years, several representations were submitted to ministers P Narayana and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others seeking them to provide the same through treasury, he said.

Finally, the ministers on Friday directed Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) R Karikal Valaven to initiate necessary measures and pay salaries through treasury by April, 2019. With this, the civic body can save up to Rs 180 crore per annum, he added. TDP VMC floor leader G Hari Babu, co-opted member S Nagendra Reddy, corporator Ch Gandhi and others were present at the news conference.

