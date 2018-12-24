Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Bland’ white paper an attempt to cover up TDP government’s failures: YSRC

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, YSRC said the first white paper and the subsequent ones to come will be seen as a gimmick as Naidu has been switching sides and changing tunes too often.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the white paper released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act as  blank, bland and lacking in substance,  former minister and YSRC party senior leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has alleged that it is an exercise to cover up the failure of the government during the four-year coalition with the NDA.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said the first white paper and the subsequent ones to come will be seen as a gimmick as Naidu has been switching sides and changing tunes too often with elections fast approaching and his popularity plummeting drastically.

“Naidu is now singing the Congress tune. He has been constantly chanting the malfunctioning of EVMs, which confirms that defeat is staring at him and he is scared of the ensuing elections,” he said.

“His appeal to give 25 MPs to get SCS will have no takers as he already has 20 MPs, including three bought by him, and could not get the special status due to his flip-flop stance on the issue and people will not believe his sincerity,” he said.

Anam said YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fighting for SCS from the very beginning and the party has held protests in various forms at different venues including the national capital. “Like Polavaram, Naidu is now saying that Kadapa steel plant will be built by the State, which is absurd and his interest is only in land dealing like a realtor,” he alleged.

He fault with Naidu for renaming Tirupati as Silicon City and said the city and its name has divinity attached to it and is well known globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp