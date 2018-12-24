‘Bland’ white paper an attempt to cover up TDP government’s failures: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the white paper released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act as blank, bland and lacking in substance, former minister and YSRC party senior leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has alleged that it is an exercise to cover up the failure of the government during the four-year coalition with the NDA.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said the first white paper and the subsequent ones to come will be seen as a gimmick as Naidu has been switching sides and changing tunes too often with elections fast approaching and his popularity plummeting drastically.

“Naidu is now singing the Congress tune. He has been constantly chanting the malfunctioning of EVMs, which confirms that defeat is staring at him and he is scared of the ensuing elections,” he said.

“His appeal to give 25 MPs to get SCS will have no takers as he already has 20 MPs, including three bought by him, and could not get the special status due to his flip-flop stance on the issue and people will not believe his sincerity,” he said.

Anam said YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fighting for SCS from the very beginning and the party has held protests in various forms at different venues including the national capital. “Like Polavaram, Naidu is now saying that Kadapa steel plant will be built by the State, which is absurd and his interest is only in land dealing like a realtor,” he alleged.

He fault with Naidu for renaming Tirupati as Silicon City and said the city and its name has divinity attached to it and is well known globally.