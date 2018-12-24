Home Cities Vijayawada

CM N Chandrababu Naidu: Awards won by State testimony to government’s work

Power utilities in the State have won 139 awards at the national level in the last four-and-a-half years.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he was working with a vision to make Andhra Pradesh the most developed State in India in the coming 10 years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the number of awards won by AP reflects the hard work and performance of his government to overcome the challenges post bifurcation.

In a brief interaction with officials of Energy department and CRDA on Sunday, the Chief Minister appreciated the department for its sustained performance excelling at national-level and winning National Energy Conservation Award-2018 for the fourth consecutive year.

Power utilities in the State have won 139 awards at the national level in the last four-and-a-half years.He said Andhra Pradesh had set a benchmark in governance in various fields and secured dozens of awards at the national and international level, including standing first in ease of doing business, Skoch awards, Swachh Sarvekshan award, national e-governance award, HUDCO and IGBC awards for various departments such as Panchayat Raj and Rural development, IT, APCRDA, Irrigation, Industries.

“I am appreciating our employees for this success. I am dedicating all these awards to the people of Andhra Pradesh and seeking their blessings and cooperation. I won’t relent until the AP stands as the best State in the world. Post bifurcation, we have faced difficult challenges. But, we are doing wonders by making impossible things possible, even though we started with a deficit budget of `16,000 crore,” he said.
Stating that Andhra stood best among all other States even in winning national and international awards, the CM said, “Even the United Nations Organisation recognised our ability and performance and invited me to deliver a keynote address at an event”.

TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu
