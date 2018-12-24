Heart surgery for children

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark its 75th anniversary, Rotary Club of Vijayawada, in association with Andhra Hospitals Heart and Brain Institute, will perform heart surgeries on 62 children free of cost, said chairman Dr GV Mohan Prasad. Prasad and Rotarian KC Raju handed over a cheque of Rs 35.66 lakh to Andhra Hospitals MD PV Ramana Murthy at a programme held here on Sunday. Prasad said that the club is going to provide financial assistance for performing surgeries on those suffering from congenital heart diseases.