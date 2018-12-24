Home Cities Vijayawada

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd conducts roadshow on compressed biogas

However, the participants, while evincing interest, expressed that the unavailability of adequate raw material would hamper the prospects of bio gas production units.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining that the Compressed Bio Gas (CBS) has multiple benefits such as generating additional revenue source to farmers and boosting entrepreneurship and rural economy, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) held a roadshow in the city on Sunday.

The IOCL’s Research and Development Director, Dr SSV Rama Kumar, said that if the total potential of CBG is exploited in the country, India can produce about 62 million tonnes equivalent of CBG annually, which is sufficient to replace the entire gas demand of the nation. Besides putting agriculture residue to better use and effective waste management, CBG production plans will also help in generating employment opportunities by promoting entrepreneurship, he added.

“We have floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) to procure CBG from potential entrepreneurs and make the fuel available in the market for use as an automotive fuel. Under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative,  it is envisioned that 5,000 CBG plants would be established across the country with an estimated annual production of 15 million tonnes by the year 2023,” the IOCL officials said.

However, the participants, while evincing interest, expressed that the unavailability of adequate raw material would hamper the prospects of biogas production units. “Biogas is produced from waste or sewage or agriculture-residue. But, in Andhra Pradesh, there is no organised mechanism to get them, which will pose a serious problem to the entrepreneurs,” Hari Kumar, a consultant, who participated in the road show, pointed out.

Narsapur MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju participated as the chief guest. Subodh Kumar, Executive Director, (Alternative Energy and Sustainable Development) made a presentation on SATAT efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Bio Gas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp