Indian Oil Corporation Ltd conducts roadshow on compressed biogas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining that the Compressed Bio Gas (CBS) has multiple benefits such as generating additional revenue source to farmers and boosting entrepreneurship and rural economy, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) held a roadshow in the city on Sunday.

The IOCL’s Research and Development Director, Dr SSV Rama Kumar, said that if the total potential of CBG is exploited in the country, India can produce about 62 million tonnes equivalent of CBG annually, which is sufficient to replace the entire gas demand of the nation. Besides putting agriculture residue to better use and effective waste management, CBG production plans will also help in generating employment opportunities by promoting entrepreneurship, he added.

“We have floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) to procure CBG from potential entrepreneurs and make the fuel available in the market for use as an automotive fuel. Under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative, it is envisioned that 5,000 CBG plants would be established across the country with an estimated annual production of 15 million tonnes by the year 2023,” the IOCL officials said.

However, the participants, while evincing interest, expressed that the unavailability of adequate raw material would hamper the prospects of biogas production units. “Biogas is produced from waste or sewage or agriculture-residue. But, in Andhra Pradesh, there is no organised mechanism to get them, which will pose a serious problem to the entrepreneurs,” Hari Kumar, a consultant, who participated in the road show, pointed out.

Narsapur MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju participated as the chief guest. Subodh Kumar, Executive Director, (Alternative Energy and Sustainable Development) made a presentation on SATAT efforts.