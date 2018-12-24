More than 270 killed in road mishaps in 2018 under Guntur district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The initiatives launched by District Road Safety Committee and traffic police have created an impact in reducing road mishaps and deaths due to accidents in Guntur, and also created awareness on road safety among motorists, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said.

According to the annual statistics released at his office on Sunday, 276 people were killed and 750 injured in 793 accidents reported under Guntur (Urban) district limits; 4,537 drunk driving cases were booked during the intensified enforcement drives conducted from January to November and `64 lakh was collected as penalties from violators.

More than 70 per cent of the 276 victims were on two-wheelers and most of them could have been saved had they put on helmets. “Accidents due to drunk driving has reduced this year as compared to previous years. We, with the help of the District Road Safety Committee, identified and repaired all accident-prone areas in the urban limits, and installed speed-breakers in crowded locations,” the superintendent of police said.

Vijaya Rao said CCTVs installed in the city and mandal headquarters proved to be of great help in identification of rash drivers, traffic violators and, especially, in identifying hardcore criminals.

“Through seminars and counselling sessions, we were successful in creating awareness among the general public on traffic rules and importance of helmets while riding two-wheelers. We observed a positive change in the public due to these initiatives,” Vijaya Rao explained.

To reduce accidents and rash driving during night hours, city police, are conducting enforcement drives periodically at problematic locations of the city. “Restriction of autorickshaws and two-wheelers from commuting on the national highway has evoked a positive response. By introducing speed guns, cases of rash driving and accidents due to it has reduced in Peddakakani, Chinnakakani and Mangalagiri,” he said.

Meanwhile, traffic police have also conducted various awareness drives for auto drivers where they were warned of dire consequences for overloading passengers in their vehicles, overspeeding, drunk driving and violating other traffic rules.