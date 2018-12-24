Home Cities Vijayawada

More than 270 killed in road mishaps in 2018 under Guntur district

More than 70 per cent of the 276 victims were on two-wheelers and most of them could have been saved had they put on helmets. 

Published: 24th December 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The initiatives launched by District Road Safety Committee and traffic police have created an impact in reducing road mishaps and deaths due to accidents in Guntur, and also created awareness on road safety among motorists, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said.

According to the annual statistics released at his office on Sunday, 276 people were killed and 750 injured in 793 accidents reported under Guntur (Urban) district limits; 4,537 drunk driving cases were booked during the intensified enforcement drives conducted from January to November and `64 lakh was collected as penalties from violators.

More than 70 per cent of the 276 victims were on two-wheelers and most of them could have been saved had they put on helmets.   “Accidents due to drunk driving has reduced this year as compared to previous years. We, with the help of the District Road Safety Committee, identified and repaired all accident-prone areas in the urban limits, and installed speed-breakers in crowded locations,” the superintendent of police said.

Vijaya Rao said CCTVs installed in the city and mandal headquarters proved to be of great help in identification of rash drivers, traffic violators and, especially, in identifying hardcore criminals.
“Through seminars and counselling sessions, we were successful in creating awareness among the general public on traffic rules and importance of helmets while riding two-wheelers. We observed a positive change in the public due to these initiatives,” Vijaya Rao explained.

To reduce accidents and rash driving during night hours, city police, are conducting enforcement drives periodically at problematic locations of the city. “Restriction of autorickshaws and two-wheelers from commuting on the national highway has evoked a positive response. By introducing speed guns, cases of rash driving and accidents due to it has reduced in Peddakakani, Chinnakakani and Mangalagiri,” he said.
Meanwhile, traffic police have also conducted various awareness drives for auto drivers where they were warned of dire consequences for overloading passengers in their vehicles, overspeeding, drunk driving and violating other traffic rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur district road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp