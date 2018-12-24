Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena gets glass tumbler symbol

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party has been allocated ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol by the Election Commission of India. With this, the party, which was found nearly five years ago, can contest the next elections on its own symbol.

Responding to the Election Commission allocating party symbol, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “My wholehearted thanks to Election Commission for giving us ‘Glass Tumbler’ as our party symbol. Personally for me, ‘Glass Tumbler’ has many memories from my childhood and it’s common man’s identity in our country.”

The party celebrated the allocation of the party symbol at the party offices in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The party symbol was described as a representation of transparency, clean governance and accountability.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jana Sena Party political affairs committee convener Madasu Gangadhar thanked the Election Commission for allocating the symbol, which he said, is in tune with the party’s ideology.

“When Pawan Kalyan established the party, his idea and ideology were to represent the poor and middle class, BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities, who constitute 64 per cent of the population, and ensure that their constitutional rights are protected. The objective was to ensure their voice is heard where it matters and their needs are understood and met with,” Ganghar said.

He said a glass represents the common man, as it is not only used to drink water but also it’s a symbolic representation of middle-class people, workers and farmers.“Our party always stands by common man and corruption-free and transparent administration,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the allocation of party symbol, party in-charge for Telangana Shankar Goud said as the State went for an early election, the party has not contested, but it will definitely contest the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.