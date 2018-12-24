Radial gates installation from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the installation of first radial gates of the multi-purpose Polavaram project on Monday. Officials said the installation of all the 48 gates was expected to be concluded by May 2019.

According to officials, Naidu will participate in the ceremony at 9.30 am at the 41st gate. Each radial gate is 16mx20m in size and weighs about 200-300 tonnes, the official explained. Even though the installation of the gate will be formally launched on Monday, the works will gain momentum by early January. Naidu is expected to address a public meeting after taking stock of the progress of the project works.

“The plan is to complete the installation of the 48 radial gates by April or May so that we can meet our target of diverting water through gravity before the onset of monsoon next year,” a senior official from the water resources department explained. Each gate is expected to take 50-60 days.