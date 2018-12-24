RTA installs tracking devices in 50 autos for women’s safety

Home Cities Vijayawada

A proposal was sent in this regard to the Centre, seeking its nod for implementing the project on a pilot basis in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to ensure the safety of women using public transport in the city, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) of Krishna district has started installing tracking devices and emergency alert systems as part of Internet of Things (IoT) initiative in 50 autorickshaws on a pilot basis under project ‘Abhaya’. According to RTA officials, the department designed the project two-years-ago to keep track of women travelling in public transport and ensure their safety using the Internet of Things (IoT).

A proposal was sent in this regard to the Centre, seeking its nod for implementing the project on a pilot basis in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. A few months ago, the Centre released a fund of Rs 138 crore for implementing it across the State after getting NITI Aayog’s approval. About Rs 58 crore was required for materialising the project in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada cities, officials said.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that in the first phase, the project is being implemented on a pilot basis in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. “During the recent District Road Safety Committee meeting, Collector B Lakshmikantham directed the department and police officials to coordinate and come up with measures to instal the IOT devices in 50 autorickshaws on a pilot basis,” he said. The project is in its initial stage and it may take two more weeks to be implemented in a full-fledged manner, he added.

