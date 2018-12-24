Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP, YSRC leaders scuffle over banner

Published: 24th December 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Morjampadu village of Machavaram mandal on Saturday night following a group clash between leaders and supporters of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress.

The scuffle reportedly took place after local leaders of the ruling party attempted to remove a banner near Morjampadu bus stand centre erected by their YSRC counterparts on the occasion of party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s birthday on December 21.

When the TDP leaders were removing the banner, those from YSRC reached the spot leading to a war of words between the two groups. Those from the ruling party sought an explanation on how could the banner could be erected over an existing one that was installed only last week. In reply to that, the YSRC leaders reportedly said they also had the right to set up banners in the village celebrating their party chief’s birthday.

After verbally abusing, the groups resorted to attacking each other with glass bottles filled with soda. On receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot and took control of the situation by arresting the agitators.

“In the melee, five people from both parties suffered minor injuries who were then admitted to a nearby hospital. The situation was brought under control and picket was installed to prevent further clashes, particularly over this issue,” Machavaram SI Katta Anand said.

