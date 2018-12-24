Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Unkept’ promises proved Narendra Modi a man of words sans action: N Chandrababu Naidu

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the State on January 6 and address a public meeting in Guntur.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Going hammer and tongs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “betraying” people of Andhra Pradesh by disregarding the promises made to the State for its development post-bifurcation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded to know with what face he wants to visit the State.

Releasing the first of the 10 white papers on the status of promises made to the State and development of AP in various spheres at Praja Vedika at his residence in Undavalli near here on Sunday, the Chief Minister minced no words in lambasting Modi and the BJP government at the Centre for the ‘unkept’ bifurcation promises. “The BJP did a grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Does the Prime Minister want to come here to see if we are alive or dead? First, do justice to the State and then come to talk about your policies. We don’t have any objection,” he said.

The Chief Minister described Modi as a man of words and no action.
“In his 12 years as CM of Gujarat, Modi only confined himself to publicity with slogans, but failed to follow his words with action,” Naidu said. Not sparing the main opposition YSRC and fledgling Jana Sena for failing to confront the Centre over special category status and proper implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, he wanted to know if these parties do not feel it their responsibility to fight for the rights of AP and protect its interests. “Have you mortgaged the interests of the State to the Centre for getting cases against you withdrawn?” he questioned the Leader of Opposition without mentioning his name.

Training his guns on TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the TDP chief accused the TRS of taking a ‘U-turn’ on SCS to AP. “Initially, they supported the AP’s cause and even their MP K Kavitha spoke on provision of SCS to AP in Parliament. However, once we had withdrawn from the NDA and the Telangana Assembly elections were announced, they started opposing SCS to AP. They owe an explanation to the State as to why they changed their stand on the issue,” he said.

To such a TRS, the YSRC and Jana Sena extended their support and celebrated its victory in the Telangana elections, he said.“The BJP had come up with Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra declarations to create a rift among different regions,” he alleged.In the press conference that lasted more than one hour, Naidu released a 32-page white paper on ‘Implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the connected assurances’ detailing the current status of various promises made to AP at the time of bifurcation.

Starting with genesis of AP as the first linguistic State in the country, how it got bifurcated after 60 years of its formation, how people of the State were left without a capital and revenue, Naidu said the AP Reorganisation Act was to help the State to recover, but the BJP had failed to fulfil its promise of implementing the Act in toto.

“SCS was not given to AP. Even the provisions like establishment of Greyhounds Training Centre, increase in number of Assembly seats, division of AP Bhavan, bifurcation of institutions listed in Schedule IX (89 institutions) and Schedule X (142 institutions) and setting up of river management boards were not implemented,” he said, while listing out the present status of the Act.

The Chief Minister said when they came out of NDA when the BJP failed to keep its promises, instead of correcting its mistake, the saffron party had adopted a “vindictive attitude” and used Income Tax Department and ED to conduct raids on TDP MPs, MLAs and industrialists in the State.

“They miscalculated the resource gap and said only Rs 4,177 crore was due to AP instead of Rs 16,078 crore. Further, they are yet to release Rs 135 crore out of Rs 4,177 crore dues. Funds for the capital city Amaravati are not forthcoming,” he pointed out.Naidu said they are planning to stage a massive protest in January to wake up the Centre from its slumber and get justice to AP.

