104 employees union to besiege PSMRI on December 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For its indifferent attitude in providing wages to ‘Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa’ employees, Andhra Pradesh (104) Contract Employees’ Union, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has decided to besiege Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (PSMRI) head office in Vijayawada on December 30.

In a press release, honorary president A Nageswara Rao said in April, the employees took part in a strike for 15 days demanding that the State government provide minimum wages. Considering the strike’s severity, health department officials convened a meeting with the union members in the presence of PSMRI and agreed to implement GO 151 (minimum wages). Orders in this regard were issued by principal secretary (health) Poonam Malakondaiah in the presence of CM N Chandrababu Naidu on May 1, he said.

Rao alleged that PSMRI ignored the GO 151 and paid wages to the employees in clear violation of rules.

Instead of paying its share, he said the PSMRI deducted a lumpsum PF amount between `2,000 and `4,000 from each employee, adding as per the law, criminal cases can be registered against PSMRI for violating the rules.