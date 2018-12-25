11 arrested in cordon and search operation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police conducted a cordon and search operation in Vambay Colony of Ajit Singh Nagar on Monday morning. The objective of the operation was monitoring activities of old criminals, and recovering stolen vehicles and property.

During the inspection, police took thumbprints and scanned iris of 85 suspects and took 11 criminals into their custody. Around 50 police personnel, including 10 sub-inspectors, two inspectors and an assistant commissioner of police inspected 324 suspects and verified records of vehicles.

“Most of the criminals choose city outskirts to hide assuming that the police will not be surveilling these areas. We mapped the locality, blocked all entry and exit points of Vambay Colony and took suspects into our custody,” the police said.

They urged individuals and traders to install CCTVs on their premises that could help the police in catching offenders at the earliest. The public were also requested to inform the cops if they came across any suspicious movement in their locality.