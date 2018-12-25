Home Cities Vijayawada

Alcohol test on school bus drivers

Published: 25th December 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) conducted surprise checks on buses of a corporate school on BRTS Road on Monday after allegations that their drivers were operating them under the influence of alcohol. None of the members of school management were present at the time of the inspection.

As part of their checks, officials conducted breath analyser tests on the drivers of the school buses, checked the fitness certificates of the vehicle and the validity of their driving licence. VSVSR Naidu, MVI, said that the issue will be taken to the notice of Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad and investigation will be initiated after interacting with the school management.

Action will be taken against the school management for violating the RTA norms and keeping the school children’s life at risk if they are found guilty, he added.

