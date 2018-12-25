‘Animated world’ at city mall takes kids on joyride

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Malls have become one of the favourite points of recreation for the urban crowd. Vijayawada’s Trendset mall has added another attractive feature, the ‘animated world’, to itself on the eve of Christmas, to attract large crowds.

A big screen displaying characters such as Tom and Jerry, Bunny, Santa Claus and Snowman has been put up. Children have to stand in front of it and their faces will be detected by the sensors, after which a projector will project their faces turing into one of the cartoon characters on the screen.

Apart from this, children can also ride dinosaur-shaped vehicles. Two rounds of the car ride and three rounds of the dinosaur vehicle ride costs `300. T “The concept they have come up with is very nice. All malls have a play area, but all of them are similar to each other.