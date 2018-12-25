CBI officials collect Ayesha Meera case details from court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths from Chennai branch visited Mahila Sessions Court in the court complex in Vijayawada on Monday to collect details to probe afresh the murder B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera.

It is believed the CBI officials handed over a letter to the district judge seeking a copy of the FIR and other documents pertaining to the judgement awarded to Satyam Babu by Mahila Sessions Court in 2009.

It may be noted that acting on the High Court’s directions to probe Ayesha Meera’s murder afresh on November 29, CBI sleuths began their investigation into the case on Monday.

During their visit, the CBI investigators (of the rank of sub-inspector and constables) first met the staff of Mahila Sessions court and were referred to the district judge for obtaining details related to the murder case. “As we cannot share the information directly with any investigating agency, we told them to approach us through the authority. We will be ready to share information with the CBI then,” the court staff said. The victim, Ayesha Meera, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on the intervening night of December 26 and 27, 2007.

After the High Court acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu on March 31, 2017, after spending eight years in prison, the State police department formed a special investigation team, which failed to bring the case to a logical conclusion, responding to the petition filed by Ayesha’s mother Shamshad Begum.

According to sources, the sleuths will spend some more days in Vijayawada and conduct a separate inquiry into the destruction of evidence pertaining to the case at the local court on October 2014.

Meanwhile, special investigation team officials will submit the material and other information related to the case to the CBI.