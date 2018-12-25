Home Cities Vijayawada

CBI officials collect Ayesha Meera case details from court

Meanwhile, special investigation team officials will submit the material and other information related to the case to the CBI.

Published: 25th December 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths from Chennai branch visited Mahila Sessions Court in the court complex in Vijayawada on Monday to collect details to probe afresh the murder B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera.

It is believed the CBI officials handed over a letter to the district judge seeking a copy of the FIR and other documents pertaining to the judgement awarded to Satyam Babu by Mahila Sessions Court in 2009.

It may be noted that acting on the High Court’s directions to probe Ayesha Meera’s murder afresh on November 29, CBI sleuths began their investigation into the case on Monday.

During their visit, the CBI investigators (of the rank of sub-inspector and constables) first met the staff of Mahila Sessions court and were referred to the district judge for obtaining details related to the murder case. “As we cannot share the information directly with any investigating agency, we told them to approach us through the authority. We will be ready to share information with the CBI then,” the court staff said. The victim, Ayesha Meera, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on the intervening night of December 26 and 27, 2007.

After the High Court acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu on March 31, 2017, after spending eight years in prison, the State police department formed a special investigation team,  which failed to bring the case to a logical conclusion, responding to the petition filed by Ayesha’s mother Shamshad Begum.

According to sources, the sleuths will spend some more days in Vijayawada and conduct a separate inquiry into the destruction of evidence pertaining to the case at the local court on October 2014.

Meanwhile, special investigation team officials will submit the material and other information related to the case to the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayesha Meera CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp